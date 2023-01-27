Home States Karnataka

It is an honour for Bidriware art': Karnataka artist Rashid Ahmed on Padma Shri award

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  “The Padma Shri has been given to me, but it is an honour for the art of Bidriware, the artists working on it and all of Bidar district,” said renowned Bidriware artist Rashid Ahmed Quadri, 67, who is among the eight personalities from Karnataka to receive the award this year.

Quadri told TNIE that Bidar DC Govind Reddy’s call to inform him about the Union gover nment ’s award on Wednesday evening, came as a complete surprise. “It is the first time that Bidriware and Bidar district are getting the Padma,” he said.

“In fact, I applied for the prestigious award a few times some 5-6 years ago, but when I didn’t get it I stopped applying. Now, the government has honoured the art by recognising my service in this field for over five decades.”

The Padma Shri is the most colourful feather in Quadri’s cap, which is already decorated with the State Award in 1984, National Award in 1988, District Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1996, and The Great Indian Achievers’ Award in 2004.

