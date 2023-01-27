Madikeri's Raja Seat blooms vibrantly, gears up for Flower Show

By Express News Service

The historic mortar at the Raja Seat in Madikeri is blossoming in vibrant colours and happily stepping into the spring season. While greenery covered most parts of the park, it is now filled with brightly coloured, blossomed plants. The iconic tourist destination is now decking up for the annual Flower Show event, which will be held from February 3 to February 6.

The event is being hosted by the Kodagu district administration alongside support from the Zilla Panchayat and the horticulture department. The flower show will be inaugurated at 4 pm on February 3 with an entry fee of Rs 20.

“Raja Seat is getting ready to host the flower show, with almost 10,000 to 12,000 flowering plants already being set out at the venue,” confirmed Dr BC Sateesha, the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate. Around 15 to 20 varieties of flowering plants including petunia, canna, salbia, chrysanthemum, marigold, zinnia, calendula, phlox and daliya have been seeded in the park’s garden and are already blossoming in vibrant colours.

Furthermore, the venue will have historical structures of Kodagu decorated in flowers, including the iconic Nalknad Palace. The event will also create awareness of voting where the ballot unit, VV Pat, control unit, etc. will be recreated using flowers. From cardboard cutouts of superheroes to well-known leaders, everything will be decorated with flowers along with bonsai and anthurium that will deck up the entire venue.

The event will also provide a platform for the farmers to exhibit their unique products, which will be judged for the competition. A total of 60 shops will be established at the Gandhi Maidan (a few meters away from Raja Seat)consisting of various outlets from various government departments and private partners.

Alongside the flower show, a Wine Utsav will also be hosted which will exhibit both homemade as well as wines from the Wine Board that will be available for tasting activity. The event is seen as a boost to the tourism sector as Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh has been funded.

