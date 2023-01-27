Home States Karnataka

No medical supplies, PHCs shut door on patients in Bengaluru

At least 40 per cent of the 201 PHCs under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the city are hit by shortage of basic medical supplies.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Shortage of basic medical supplies at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bengaluru is making doctors turn away patients requiring treatment. This, despite the PHCs being the first point of contact for common folks in case of sickness or medical emergencies.

At least 40 per cent of the 201 PHCs under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the city are hit by shortage of basic medical supplies. This scenario has come about as the drugs and medical equipment suppliers in state have stopped supplies to the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) as the latter is yet to clear their bills pending over last two years.

Admitting the problem, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, said doctors and staff at the PHCs have been asked to procure medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras to treat the patients. A PHC doctor told TNIE he was working without nonsterile gloves for two weeks.

“We’ve been facing shortage of even basic supplies like cotton, suture kits, medicines like cetirizine, iron tablets, metformin (drugs for diabetes) and even cough syrups,” he said. 

PHC staffers to procure drugs locally

A supplier in Bengaluru said since their bills were pending, they decided to completely stop supplies. While the vendors said bills worth Rs 50 crore were pending before the state government for clearance, suppliers claimed it to be much higher to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Dr Chandra said certain tenders of the KSMSCL were not cleared so far, which led to shortage of supplies.

“Till then, we have asked the PHC staffers to procure drugs locally from Jan Aushadhi Kendras depending on their needs and pass on the bills to the state government to clear them,” he said, adding that their regular tenders should be through in another few days, after which they will be will be able ensure regular supplies.

Somashekhar SJ, former Managing Director, KSMSCL, who was relieved from his post on Wednesday, said the procedures for clearing pending bills with the suppliers were lengthy and that several reasons could be there for bills yet to be cleared. He, however, did not provide specific reasons for it.

A BBMP health department official revealed that KSMSCL department was not clearing bills due to the constantly changing managerial authorities. Meanwhile, a new managing director for KSMSCL is yet to take Somashekhar’s place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Primary Health Centres medical supplies
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp