No medical supplies, PHCs shut door on patients in Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shortage of basic medical supplies at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bengaluru is making doctors turn away patients requiring treatment. This, despite the PHCs being the first point of contact for common folks in case of sickness or medical emergencies.

At least 40 per cent of the 201 PHCs under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the city are hit by shortage of basic medical supplies. This scenario has come about as the drugs and medical equipment suppliers in state have stopped supplies to the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) as the latter is yet to clear their bills pending over last two years.

Admitting the problem, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, said doctors and staff at the PHCs have been asked to procure medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras to treat the patients. A PHC doctor told TNIE he was working without nonsterile gloves for two weeks.

“We’ve been facing shortage of even basic supplies like cotton, suture kits, medicines like cetirizine, iron tablets, metformin (drugs for diabetes) and even cough syrups,” he said.

PHC staffers to procure drugs locally

A supplier in Bengaluru said since their bills were pending, they decided to completely stop supplies. While the vendors said bills worth Rs 50 crore were pending before the state government for clearance, suppliers claimed it to be much higher to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Dr Chandra said certain tenders of the KSMSCL were not cleared so far, which led to shortage of supplies.

“Till then, we have asked the PHC staffers to procure drugs locally from Jan Aushadhi Kendras depending on their needs and pass on the bills to the state government to clear them,” he said, adding that their regular tenders should be through in another few days, after which they will be will be able ensure regular supplies.

Somashekhar SJ, former Managing Director, KSMSCL, who was relieved from his post on Wednesday, said the procedures for clearing pending bills with the suppliers were lengthy and that several reasons could be there for bills yet to be cleared. He, however, did not provide specific reasons for it.

A BBMP health department official revealed that KSMSCL department was not clearing bills due to the constantly changing managerial authorities. Meanwhile, a new managing director for KSMSCL is yet to take Somashekhar’s place.

