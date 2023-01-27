Tamate folk artiste gets Padma Shri days after BDA cancels allotted site over non-payment

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Days before the Union government selected Tamate folk artiste Munivekatappa for the prestigious Padma Shri award, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) cancelled a site allotted to him. A letter informing him about cancellation of the site in 2016 for non-payment of prescribed amount was sent to him on January 5.

According to Munivenkatappa, a BDA site (number B4-SA-70) was given to him in the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout in Bengaluru. However, he was unable to pay the full amount of Rs 5 lakh due to financial constraints and managed to pay only Rs 26,000.

Munivenkatappa appealed to the state government to direct the BDA to reconsider its decision and re-allot the site without any payment as it would help him and his family. He expressed his inability to pay the prescribed fee saying he has no source of income. Munivenkatappa learnt Tamate folk art at the age of 17 from his father Papanna. He has taught thousands in his village Pindapapanahalli in Chikkaballapur district.

‘Recognition is a boost to ancient folk art’

On being chosen for the award, he said it came as a surprise to him, adding, he hopes that the recognition will go a long way in giving a boost to the ancient folk art. He said his tireless efforts for decades have paid off and he thanked God and his forefathers’ blessings for the honour bestowed on him.

Munivenkatappa’s nephew Prasanna Kumar (27), who works as a waterman in the village and also performs Tamate, is taking care of him after all three daughters of the legendary artiste got married. Munivenkatappa’s only son Praveen passed away at the age of 14. Prasanna said that after the BDA cancelled the allotment of the site to his uncle, the family was deeply concerned and appealed to the state government to re-allot the site as an honour to Munivenkatappa.

