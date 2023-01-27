Time for people-centric solutions: Experts on leopards attacks

Home States Karnataka

With cases increasing, the National Tiger Conservation Authority is once again asking the state government to submit a report.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the past three months, there have been 10 cases of leopards being captured from T Narasipura and relocated to conducive habitats, says a Karnataka forest department report. Assessing this, experts say it is time to look for people-centric solutions, rather than animal-centric ones.

With cases increasing, the National Tiger Conservation Authority is once again asking the state government to submit a report. Earlier, a letter seeking details was sought in December 2022. Experts point out that Karnataka is the only state where the government is antagonistic in its approach in involving conservationists and NGOs, while connecting with citizens.

They say attention should be paid to co-existence, rather than relocation of animals. “The population of leopards and prey base is so high in Karnataka and India, that if one leopard is captured and relocated, another takes its place. This is because of the healthy cattle, dog and pig population in human habitations.

Municipalities, the revenue department and NGOs should work together, especially in T Narasipura and other conflict-prone areas,” experts said. Forest officials said in the past two months, they have placed camera traps and cages to capture elusive leopards.

The district administration has issued orders to clear sugarcane fields, asked people not to venture out at night and call the forest department in case of emergencies. The department is also discussing taking up a carrying capacity study for leopards in the state.

“Forest staffers say people should not go out at night, but the problem of open defecation is not addressed... People are attacked when they go to attend nature’s call. The couching position looks like easy prey for a hungry wild animal. To address such issues, involvement of NGOs and government agencies is important,” added experts.

Noted leopard ecologist Vidya Atreya said solutions should be people-centric and not animal-centric, and that it is important to work with people. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Rajiv Ranjan said all camera trap images were being checked to see which one had attacked. Every month, cases of leopard capture are rising. He said so far, no shoot at sight orders have been issued, and the plan is to capture the leopard.

