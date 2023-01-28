Karnataka Minister administers oath of loyalty to aspirants

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Horticulture Minister and district in-charge N Munirathna administered an oath to Bangarpet assembly segment BJP aspirants, a video of which has gone viral on social media. This is probably the first time in the history of Kolar district that a minister has administered an oath to aspirants.

Six aspirants, including former legislators M Narayanaswamy, Venkatamuniyappa, Mahesh, Sesha, Amreesh and another person took oath that they would work unitedly for the victory of the candidate identified by the high command, and abide by the guidelines of central and state leaders.

Administering the oath in the name of deity Kolaramma, Munirathna stated that even if they don’t get tickets, they will work for the victory of the party candidate. Kolar MP S Muniswamy, former minister Varthur R Prakash, former MLA Y Sampangi, Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda and Chandra Reddy were present at the oath-taking.

