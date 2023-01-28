Labour Department says more fake beneficiaries than genuine workers in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Labour Department has started screening documents of beneficiaries to eliminate bogus labour cards after various trade unions and individuals have raised a stink about a large-scale fraud. It is suspected that the number of bogus card holders is more than genuine workers. The department on Wednesday launched a month-long drive across the state on Wednesday.

The labour cards are issued by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board only to construction workers and those working with allied industries. A 1 per cent cess is levied on all construction projects, including residential, commercial and government, and the money is used only for the welfare of construction workers. Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore is collected every year.

The state has 40 lakh registered members, who can avail of various benefits, including health, education, housing, pension and others. “On one side, we are sending money to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer which is enabled by Aadhaar and labour card. But a large number of people, who are not eligible, are getting the facilities. We have started the drive and teams of officials in each taluk will check labour cards and beneficiaries randomly. It is not practically possible to verify all the 40 lakh beneficiaries,” sources said.

Guruprasad MP, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board, said they have received information that even garment workers, maids and others, who are not from the construction and allied industries have labour cards. “One has to work for at least 90 days in a financial year in the construction industry to be eligible for the card. But random people have given work experience documents, claiming to be construction workers. In a few cases, they have availed ESI and PF facilities,” he said.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar told The New Indian Express that he has been informed about a large number of fake beneficiaries and the numbers are said to be higher than estimated.

That is the reason the survey has been taken up. If such fake cards are found, action will be taken against such workers and also officials concerned. Bogus card holders are depriving facilities to genuine workers, he added.

BENGALURU: The Labour Department has started screening documents of beneficiaries to eliminate bogus labour cards after various trade unions and individuals have raised a stink about a large-scale fraud. It is suspected that the number of bogus card holders is more than genuine workers. The department on Wednesday launched a month-long drive across the state on Wednesday. The labour cards are issued by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board only to construction workers and those working with allied industries. A 1 per cent cess is levied on all construction projects, including residential, commercial and government, and the money is used only for the welfare of construction workers. Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore is collected every year. The state has 40 lakh registered members, who can avail of various benefits, including health, education, housing, pension and others. “On one side, we are sending money to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer which is enabled by Aadhaar and labour card. But a large number of people, who are not eligible, are getting the facilities. We have started the drive and teams of officials in each taluk will check labour cards and beneficiaries randomly. It is not practically possible to verify all the 40 lakh beneficiaries,” sources said. Guruprasad MP, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board, said they have received information that even garment workers, maids and others, who are not from the construction and allied industries have labour cards. “One has to work for at least 90 days in a financial year in the construction industry to be eligible for the card. But random people have given work experience documents, claiming to be construction workers. In a few cases, they have availed ESI and PF facilities,” he said. Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar told The New Indian Express that he has been informed about a large number of fake beneficiaries and the numbers are said to be higher than estimated. That is the reason the survey has been taken up. If such fake cards are found, action will be taken against such workers and also officials concerned. Bogus card holders are depriving facilities to genuine workers, he added.