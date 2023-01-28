Leopards spark fear among villagers of Kokkare Bellur

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Villagers of Kokkare Bellur bird sanctuary, the only community reserve in the state, in Maddur taluk in Mandya district are now in fear as leopards were prowling in the region. A video of a leopard hunting a pet dog was recorded in a CCTV camera.

The feline had attacked a pet dog in front of a Ramesh’s house on Thursday night. Ramesh and the villagers informed the forest officials who rushed to the spot and found pug marks. They installed a trap cage in the village. “As leopards’ movements will be more after evening in search for food, villagers must avoid going out of the house after 6 pm.

If there is any emergency, then villagers should go in groups with torch lights,” said Gaviappa, a forest official. Villagers urged CESC officials to provide electricity to agriculture pump sets during the day as power during night will force farmers to walk in the dark to their lands to release water, which can expose them to attacks.

