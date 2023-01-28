Home States Karnataka

Only 10 per cent of 224 MLAs adopted Karnataka govt schools

The recommendations were included in the 2020-21 budget which had stated that MLAs, MLCs and MPs are supposed to adopt three to five government schools.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prof MR Doreswamy

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Adviser of Education Reforms of state government Prof MR Doreswamy on Friday expressed displeasure over the failure of elected representatives in adopting government schools in the state.

Prof M R Doreswamy addresses
mediapersons on Friday | EXPRESS

Doreswamy said that there are 224 MLAs in the state, but only 10% of them have adopted a few government schools. When asked if CM Basavaraj Bommai has adopted a school in his constituency, he said, “I am not aware of it.” He said former CM BS Yediyurappa has developed many schools in his constituency.

He said, “New dimensions were added to the state policy on development of government schools based on my recommendations. The recommendations were included in the 2020-21 budget which had stated that MLAs, MLCs and MPs are supposed to adopt three to five government schools. The voters must question their elected representatives on their failure in adopting the schools.”

