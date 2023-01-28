Home States Karnataka

PWD manager ends life after losing registers in Karnataka 

He is said to have lost the SRs around three days ago while taking them in an auto to the PWD head office in Bengaluru.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old PWD official died by suicide in the Shivagange Inspection Bungalow in Dabaspet police station limits early on Friday. The incident came to light on Friday morning around 9.30 am. The victim was working at Madhugiri in the Tumakuru district. The victim is said to have been upset after he lost service registers (SR) of some PWD officials who were in his custody.

The police identified the victim as D Lakshmi Narasimaiah, a first-division assistant, who was working as a manager of the PWD of Madhugiri for the last eight years. He was staying with his family in the PWD quarters at Sira Gate in Madhugiri Town.

He is said to have lost the SRs around three days ago while taking them in an auto to the PWD head office in Bengaluru. It is unclear if anybody stole them or if the victim forgot them in an auto in Tumakuru. Fearing action and the problems, the victim is suspected to have ended his life.

“The victim is said to have been upset. He had discussed this with his family members. His phone was on till 1.30am on Friday and he must have committed suicide later. There is no foul play. There is no death note,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD suicide Karnataka 
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp