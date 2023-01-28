PWD manager ends life after losing registers in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old PWD official died by suicide in the Shivagange Inspection Bungalow in Dabaspet police station limits early on Friday. The incident came to light on Friday morning around 9.30 am. The victim was working at Madhugiri in the Tumakuru district. The victim is said to have been upset after he lost service registers (SR) of some PWD officials who were in his custody.

The police identified the victim as D Lakshmi Narasimaiah, a first-division assistant, who was working as a manager of the PWD of Madhugiri for the last eight years. He was staying with his family in the PWD quarters at Sira Gate in Madhugiri Town.

He is said to have lost the SRs around three days ago while taking them in an auto to the PWD head office in Bengaluru. It is unclear if anybody stole them or if the victim forgot them in an auto in Tumakuru. Fearing action and the problems, the victim is suspected to have ended his life.

“The victim is said to have been upset. He had discussed this with his family members. His phone was on till 1.30am on Friday and he must have committed suicide later. There is no foul play. There is no death note,” said an officer.

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old PWD official died by suicide in the Shivagange Inspection Bungalow in Dabaspet police station limits early on Friday. The incident came to light on Friday morning around 9.30 am. The victim was working at Madhugiri in the Tumakuru district. The victim is said to have been upset after he lost service registers (SR) of some PWD officials who were in his custody. The police identified the victim as D Lakshmi Narasimaiah, a first-division assistant, who was working as a manager of the PWD of Madhugiri for the last eight years. He was staying with his family in the PWD quarters at Sira Gate in Madhugiri Town. He is said to have lost the SRs around three days ago while taking them in an auto to the PWD head office in Bengaluru. It is unclear if anybody stole them or if the victim forgot them in an auto in Tumakuru. Fearing action and the problems, the victim is suspected to have ended his life. “The victim is said to have been upset. He had discussed this with his family members. His phone was on till 1.30am on Friday and he must have committed suicide later. There is no foul play. There is no death note,” said an officer.