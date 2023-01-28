Home States Karnataka

SC lists Goa's plea against Karnataka's Kalasa Banduri project early

Sources said the state government had submitted additional documents regarding the DPR and conduct of the Karnataka government.

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to an early hearing of the Goa government’s interlocutory application seeking restraint on Karnataka from going ahead with the Kalasa Banduri project after the DPR was approved by the central water commission. The Goa government had moved the apex court on January 14, challenging the approval by CWC to the DPR.

The Goa government had moved the apex court based on the ground that Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 imposes an embargo on diverting water in the wildlife sanctuaries. “Today, the Chief Justice of India has said that the case will be listed early. By today evening, the date for the hearing might be updated on the Supreme Court website,” sources in the Goa government said.

Sources said the state government had submitted additional documents regarding the DPR and conduct of the Karnataka government. The Union environment ministry had written to the Karnataka government on January 5, 2023, seeking details about mitigation measures for forests and wildlife. Additional chief secretary, forest and ecology, replied saying recommendations might be provided by the chief wildlife warden of the state government.

