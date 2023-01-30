Home States Karnataka

We killed Fazil to avenge Nettaru’s death, says VHP leader

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell on Sunday openly claimed that their Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sharan Pumpwell

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell on Sunday openly claimed that their Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

Addressing the Shourya Yatra of the VHP at Ullal, he said, “Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharan Pumpwell Mohammed Fazil Praveen Nettaru
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp