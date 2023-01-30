We killed Fazil to avenge Nettaru’s death, says VHP leader

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell on Sunday openly claimed that their Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

Addressing the Shourya Yatra of the VHP at Ullal, he said, “Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

