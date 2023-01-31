Kodagu forest department tests Elephant Signal Boards to address wildlife conflict

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu division forest department is trying new techniques to address the increasing man-elephant conflict in the district. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, elephant signal boards have been erected in a few conflict zones erected by A Rocha India – a conservation research organization, with support from the Kodagu division forest department.

Boards with elephant signage have been placed at five conflict zones across Meenukolli and Anekadu forest limits. These sign boards are functional and signal commuters about the movement or presence of wild elephants.

“The elephant signal boards were first tested in Bannerghatta and over 50 detections of elephant movement have been recorded so far. Still, in its R&D stage, we have now extended this facility in Kodagu on request from the forest department,” shared Avinash Krishnan, CEO of A Rocha India.

An organization that is largely finding resolutions to the human-animal conflict in Bannerghatta and Hosuru areas, A Rocha India has erected five elephant signal boards in the district after availing details on the traditional elephant routes from the ground forest staff and the local community.

“The boards have been erected at strategic locations where elephants have been identified to move frequently – especially in coffee estates and other small patches of land,” he explained.

The Elephant Signal Boards alert commuters on elephant movement. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

The boards function as an early warning system for commuters and are automated with infrared signals. The infrared beams have been placed at an optimum height to detect the presence of elephants.

When the infrared detects the movement of wild elephants, the signal boards light up and warn the commuters to slow down or pause. The signal boards have been tested to make them foolproof.

Further, once the movement of the elephant is detected, the signals are pushed to the SMS server system and the local DRFOs can track and monitor the movement of the wild elephants. The solar-powered beams and signal boards can also be connected with Direct Current in case of the absence of sunlight. The units have been custom-made and are proven to be weatherproof.

“We are conducting a commuter survey across Bannerghatta to see if people are noticing and benefitting from the signal boards. The monitoring process is still ongoing and the data will be shared with the forest department to conceptualize the mitigation plans,” he added.

While the project has been implemented on a small scale in the district, A Rocha India looks forward to scaling it up following its successful implementation. The initiative is being tested in the district on request from the Kodagu division forest department CCF BN Murthy.

