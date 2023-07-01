Anna Bhagya scheme: Beneficiaries to get money from July 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From July 1, the state government will credit money to bank accounts of beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme instead of giving them 5kg of rice, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said on Friday.

He said the government has a proposal to give 8kg of rice and 2kg of ragi or jowar to beneficiaries depending on the region.

At the recent cabinet meeting, the government decided to roll out the Anna Bhagya scheme by giving Rs 170 per person per month instead of additional 5kg of rice, which the Congress party had promised in its election manifesto. This will continue till the government gets adequate stocks of rice for distribution.

Muniyappa told The New Indian Express that the government is ready to credit money to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Jowar in north, ragi in south

“We have details of their Aadhaar and PAN cards linked to their bank accounts. We have a software through which money will be transferred. More details in this regard will be given later,” he said.

As part of its proposal, the government will distribute jowar along with rice to beneficiaries in the North Karnataka region and ragi to those in the South Karnataka region. “We will discuss the proposal with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and place it before the Cabinet for approval,” Muniyappa said.

