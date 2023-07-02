Home States Karnataka

Authority to be set up to look into issues of apartments: Bengaluru Development Minister

Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar holds a meeting with representatives of Bengaluru Apartment Federation on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF) that a competent authority will be set up to look into issues faced by and demands of apartment dwellers. On Saturday, the minister held a meeting with representatives of BAF and received a memorandum from them.

“We had a meeting with Congress leaders prior to the Assembly election and a courtesy meeting was held today (Saturday) to remind the deputy chief minister about promises they had made. This was especially to highlight our key demands like making an amendment to the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act 1972,” said Vikram Rai, general secretary, BAF.

Rai said following the meeting, a letter was personally written by the deputy chief minister assuring them that the authorities concerned will be instructed to act on the promises. “We were told that a competent authority will also be set up and, based on my knowledge, an IAS cadre officer will head it. The minister said that the committee will look into the issues and implement whatever is required,” said Rai.

The BAF wants the minister to intervene in matters related to builders delaying projects. It also wants the government to ensure that builder obligations to deliver fully completed and compliant projects are followed as well as ensure that grievance redressal systems of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) work effectively to support the handling and solving of grievances in a timely manner.

The representatives also said the first meeting with the minister saw positive outcomes and hoped that steps will be taken in the right direction in solving issues of apartment dwellers.

