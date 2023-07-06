Home States Karnataka

Karnataka records 38 per cent deficit rainfall 

While Kodagu reported 78 per cent deficit, Chikkamagaluru reported 60 per cent rain deficit since June.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

August, this year, recorded minimal rainfall in the last 14 years. (Photo | Express)

Representational image (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the last two pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons, heavy rainfall is yet to arrive in Karnataka, barring the coastal regions, this year. 

Officials at the IMD said overall, Karnataka has reported 38 per cent deficit rainfall since June 1. Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, which are major sources to fill KRS, Kabini and Harangi dams, have reported massive shortage. However, officials have predicted rainfall for the next five days and also issued red and orange alerts for a few districts. 

While Kodagu reported 78 per cent deficit, Chikkamagaluru reported 60 per cent rain deficit since June. Similarly, Shivamogga, one of the major sources of water for Linganamakki, reported 66 per cent deficit, coastal Karnataka has a deficit of 31 per cent, north interior Karnataka 38 per cent and south interior Karnataka reported 46 per cent rainfall deficit.

“Only nine districts, like Bidar, Koppal, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru witnessed normal rainfall since June 1. Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga in south interior region reported massive rainfall deficit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka heavy rainfall
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp