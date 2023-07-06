Karnataka records 38 per cent deficit rainfall 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the last two pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons, heavy rainfall is yet to arrive in Karnataka, barring the coastal regions, this year.

Officials at the IMD said overall, Karnataka has reported 38 per cent deficit rainfall since June 1. Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, which are major sources to fill KRS, Kabini and Harangi dams, have reported massive shortage. However, officials have predicted rainfall for the next five days and also issued red and orange alerts for a few districts.

While Kodagu reported 78 per cent deficit, Chikkamagaluru reported 60 per cent rain deficit since June. Similarly, Shivamogga, one of the major sources of water for Linganamakki, reported 66 per cent deficit, coastal Karnataka has a deficit of 31 per cent, north interior Karnataka 38 per cent and south interior Karnataka reported 46 per cent rainfall deficit.

“Only nine districts, like Bidar, Koppal, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru witnessed normal rainfall since June 1. Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga in south interior region reported massive rainfall deficit.

