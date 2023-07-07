Home States Karnataka

Gig workers to get insurance cover up to Rs four lakh in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

The amount will comprise Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance.

Published: 07th July 2023 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Representational Image

By PTI

BENGALURU: Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance. The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka budget 2023-24: CM says  Rs 52,000 crore to be spent annually to fulfill poll promises

"In order to provide social security to the 'gig workers' in the unorganised sector, i.e., employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of a total Rs four lakh will be provided," Siddaramaiah said.

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

