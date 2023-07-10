Home States Karnataka

Govt to bring back 150 Indian artefacts from US in next 6 months

The Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting began in Hampi on Sunday. The meeting that began on Sunday will go on till July 12.

Published: 10th July 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

​ G20 delegates pose for the shutterbugs at JSW Airport near Hampi on Sunday   ​

​ G20 delegates pose for the shutterbugs at JSW Airport near Hampi on Sunday   ​

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAMPI:  The Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting began in Hampi on Sunday. The meeting that began on Sunday will go on till July 12. Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Secretary in the the Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan said about 150 Indian artefacts are expected to return from the US in the next three to six months.

The senior official said that the Cultural Property Agreement being negotiated between India and the US  will enable the US authorities to intercept smuggled goods and artefacts and return them to Indian expeditiously.

“The joint statement of the Prime Minister during his recent visit to the U.S. mentions the Cultural Property Agreement between the two countries,” he said. He said the first two CWG meetings were held in Khajuraho and Bhubaneswar. In the third meeting in Hampi, as many as 50 delegates from G20 member nations, guest countries and several multilateral organisations, will be present. 

“The Hampi meeting will try to achieve a consensus on the best practices shared pertaining to 4 main priority areas that have been outlined as part of the Culture Track during India’s G20 Presidency. The 4 priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a 
Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian artefacts CWG meetings G20 Culture Working Group
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp