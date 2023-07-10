Govt to bring back 150 Indian artefacts from US in next 6 months

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAMPI: The Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting began in Hampi on Sunday. The meeting that began on Sunday will go on till July 12. Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Secretary in the the Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan said about 150 Indian artefacts are expected to return from the US in the next three to six months.

The senior official said that the Cultural Property Agreement being negotiated between India and the US will enable the US authorities to intercept smuggled goods and artefacts and return them to Indian expeditiously.

“The joint statement of the Prime Minister during his recent visit to the U.S. mentions the Cultural Property Agreement between the two countries,” he said. He said the first two CWG meetings were held in Khajuraho and Bhubaneswar. In the third meeting in Hampi, as many as 50 delegates from G20 member nations, guest countries and several multilateral organisations, will be present.

“The Hampi meeting will try to achieve a consensus on the best practices shared pertaining to 4 main priority areas that have been outlined as part of the Culture Track during India’s G20 Presidency. The 4 priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a

Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture,” he added.

