42 lending apps pulled down for harassing people in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 42 money-lending mobile applications have been pulled down from the Google Play Store as they were found to be harassing the public, the state government informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Moving the calling attention motion, BJP MLC DS Arun raised the issue of online gaming and online money-lending apps harassing people and especially gaming apps spoiling the education and life of youngsters. He expressed concern over celebrities promoting such gaming apps, which lure youngsters to indulge in online gambling.

Replying on behalf of the home minister, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government had taken several steps to curb the menace of such apps and had taken up the issue with the Centre and Google, ensuring that 42 such apps were pulled down from the Play Store. As Arun said that still, around 800 illegal apps were active, the minister said the matter can’t be resolved by the state alone as the Union Government regulates such apps and the state will take up the matter with the Centre.

Over 2,200 acres of forest encroached in Bengaluru

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said 2,284.22 acres out of 16,988.26 acres of forest land available in the Bengaluru Urban region was encroached, post 1978.

Replying to a question in the Council, he said the highest encroachment of forest land was in Bengaluru South taluk as 1,277.33 acres were encroached, while 570 acres and 332 acres were encroached in Bengaluru East and Anekal, respectively. In Bannerghatta division, 587.15 acres have been encroached. He added that 1,051 cases were registered under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, and the government has taken steps to remove the encroachment.

