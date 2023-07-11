Kodagu: Paddy cultivation takes a back seat owing to weather changes and wildlife conflict

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Paddy cultivation in the district is receding compared to yesteryears as farming is yet to pick up pace this monsoon. Changing weather conditions, natural disasters and increased wildlife conflict are other factors affecting paddy cultivation. It is said that only 48 hectares of land have been cultivated with paddy.

Over six years ago, nearly 35,000 hectares of farmlands across Kodagu were cultivated with paddy crops. But, the extent of the cultivation has diminished over the years as the target for paddy cultivation has now been reduced to 30,500 hectares by the agriculture department.

“The increasing wildlife conflict can be seen as one of the reasons for the farmers to give up paddy cultivation in several farmlands in the district. Further, many farmers have also taken to the cultivation of horticulture crops. Increased conversion of farmlands to areca nut estates has reduced paddy cultivation,” opined Shabana Sheikh, the Joint Director of the Agriculture Department.

A total of 23180 hectares of farmland was cultivated with paddy achieving a target of 76% last year. Over 384 hectares suffered crop loss due to rainfall last year.

The farmers of South Kodagu have increasingly given up paddy cultivation. Out of the 14000 hectares of targeted cultivation, only 9960 hectares were cultivated for paddy last year. Several farmlands in South Kodagu have been abandoned owing to bad weather conditions and the increased movement of wild elephants.

With monsoons delayed in the region this year, the paddy transplantation work is yet to pick up pace in the district. In Madikeri taluk, only 40 hectares of farmlands have recorded paddy transplantation work to date this year. Meanwhile, eight hectares of farmland have witnessed paddy transplantation in Somwarpet taluk. Nevertheless, as per the data recorded by the department, no farmlands have yet been cultivated for paddy due to delayed rains across South Kodagu including in Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks.



