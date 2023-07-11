Home States Karnataka

No database at disaster management office of people abroad: Official

Experts agreed that the privacy of individuals should be maintained.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Of the 49 evacuees, who returned from war-hit Sudan on April 28 and were quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGIHS), 6 discharged

For representational purpose. Of the 49 evacuees, who returned from war-hit Sudan on April 28 and were quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGIHS), 6 discharged

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Recently, the state government and officials at the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority had a tough time rescuing people from Karnataka who were stranded in war-ravaged Sudan.

The authorities had to depend on the information provided by the stranded people, who had made panic calls to the Authority’s office. The difficult situation would not have arisen and crucial time could have been saved if the authorities had a ready database of people from Karnataka staying overseas, experts and former officials admitted.

“It is not important to know which state has a database and which does not. It is important that Karnataka does not have it. Many from the state travel abroad for jobs, higher studies, business, vacation and stay. Collating data from embassies, the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies to know how many from Karnataka are where and when is not a herculean task. The challenge in every rescue operation is the long hours spent collecting information about those stranded. That time can instead be utilised in assuring them and chalking out strategies to evacuate them,” said a former senior official who worked with the Authority.

Like in the medical profession, the concept of Golden Hour should be introduced for such rescue operations too, the official added.

Experts agreed that the privacy of individuals should be maintained. But when details are being shared with the embassies and travel agents, what is the harm in sharing them with the authorities? People going abroad should look at it as insurance against any disaster, they said.

“Not that no attempts have been made. But citizens were worried about their personal details getting public. Problems arise when people move from one country to another. Also, the lack of coordination between various agencies is a big issue. We saw this in the case of rescuing those stranded in Sudan. Till the last minute, the Ministry of External Affairs did not share details of Kannadigas. All departments should work together and create a common database, which should be updated every fortnight. It has been discussed, but no one wants to take the lead,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Sudan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp