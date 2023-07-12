Congress target is 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2024: KPCC chief Saleem

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress is looking at around 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said. Saleem, who was appointed chief whip in the Council recently, said the party is confident of doing well in the upcoming BBMP and ZP-TP polls too.

In the 2019 elections, the party got just one seat, Bangalore Rural, which was won by DK Suresh. The Congress is now seeking to transfer the massive support it received in the assembly elections, to the Lok Sabha. In the 28 parliamentary seats in the state, the Congress stood second in most of the seats, while the BJP won 25 seats. In 2014, the Congress had won nine parliamentary seats from Karnataka.

He said they will go to the people with the failures of the BJP government and its corruption, and speak of how the Modi government made assurances about bringing back black money and giving Rs 15 lakh to each individual, creating 2 crore jobs every year and doubling farmers’ income, but did not honour these assurances. Ahmed said the Congress has honoured its guarantee schemes. Asked about the three nominations to the Council, he said the names would be released soon.

