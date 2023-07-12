Home States Karnataka

Decision on milk price hike soon: Karnataka Minister K Venkatesh

He said the subsidy arrears have been paid to farmers hailing from SC and ST communities till April and to others till February.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh said on Tuesday that there is a proposal before the state government to increase the prices of milk. A decision will soon be taken after a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he informed the Legislative Council. He clarified that there is no plan to merge KMF’s Nandini with Amul. He said both farmers and milk federations were in distress and it is inevitable to hike the prices of milk. 

“Keeping in mind the interests of farmers, milk federations and also consumers, the prices will be increased. After the hike, 70% will be given to farmers and the rest to milk federations,” he said. The minister said many private companies are paying Rs 2-3 a litre of milk procured from farmers. “It is affecting milk federations.

We are thinking of ways to regulate those companies,” Venkatesh said. He said the subsidy arrears have been paid to farmers hailing from SC and ST communities till April and to others till February. Measures will be taken to clear their dues at the earliest.

Replying to a question on the alleged move to merge Nandini with Amul, raised by JDS MLCs SL Bhojegowda and KA Thippeswamy, the minister clarified that there is no question of merger. “Amul is selling only about 1,000 litres, that too online,” Venkatesh said. In November last, the KMF increased the milk price by Rs 2. But the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai stalled it.
 

