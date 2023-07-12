Home States Karnataka

‘One District, One Sport’ planned to encourage sportspersons in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B Nagendra on Tuesday said that the State Government is mulling introducing a “One District, One Sport” scheme to encourage sportspersons in Karnataka.

Nagendra told media persons that the scheme will help to identify and encourage talented sportspersons across the state. Cycling is popular in Vijayapura, wrestling is popular in Vijayanagara and different sports are popular in different districts, the minister said and added that the scheme will help to identify talented sportspersons from hobli to district level and provide them proper training.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented the best budget and allocated Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyan Karnataka and an action plan will be prepared for proper utilisation of funds for the development of the region.

Thousands of crores have been spent for the welfare of people from the scheduled tribes and the department will evaluate if there is an improvement in the living standards of people who benefited from the government schemes, he said. In the budget, Rs 1588.23 crore has been allocated for the welfare of STs, he said.

To ensure that the funds allocated under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) are spent on priority for the welfare of the communities, the  chief minister has dropped Section 7D of the Act.

He said from this year the government will provide Group A jobs for Olympics medallists and Group B jobs for Paralympics medallists.

