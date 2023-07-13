More EV stations to come up in Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage citizens to use electric vehicles, the energy department has submitted its plan to set up 2378 charges in various parts of Karnataka to the state government. It has also proposed to set up 10 EV charging stations on NH-48.

The plan is to get all the charging stations functioning in the next six months, provided the tender process and land acquisition goes as per plan, a senior energy department official told TNIE. The proposed 2378 units will come up in 1169 stations, of which 756 units are in Bescom limits, followed by 504 in Hescom limits. The department has also proposed 314 in CESC limits, 384 in Mescom limits and 284 in Gescom limits.

As per the report submitted to the government, 120 KW fast chargers are proposed for six EV stations at Chitradurga toll plazas and four in Dharwad. Final approval of the proposal submitted in December 2022 to the NHAI is awaited, officials said. Joint surveys have also been done by the department officials along with the RTOs.

“Tenders for some stations in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Belagavi and Dakshin Kannada had to be recalled because of poor response. Now it is being retendered. Also, the technical scrutiny committee has approved the bids for Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Hassan, Belagavi, Haveri and Dakshin Kannada,” an official said.

While the department was working on setting up AC and DC charging stations in urban areas, DC fast charging stations will be set up along highways due to the paucity of time and the distance that vehicles need to cover.“ As per EV and battery manufacturers, non- fast chargers should be preferred, especially personal ones as this ensures long battery life. However, in public places, to avoid long queues, fast charging stations are set up.

