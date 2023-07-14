Home States Karnataka

Prisons overcrowded, but steps on to decongest them: Karnataka Home Minister

The data revealed that the capacity of Bengaluru Central Prison, the biggest in Karnataka, is 4,146 but 5,261 inmates were lodged there, exceeding by 26.89% of its capacity.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While it’s a known fact that most of the prisons in Karnataka are overcrowded, the data tabled by Home Minister G Parameshwara in the Council on Thursday revealed that some prisons are housing inmates at double their capacity.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak K, Parameshwara said the 54 prisons in the state can accommodate 14,237 inmates but they house 16,053 inmates currently. He said the prisons include nine central prisons, 21 district prisons, 23 taluk sub-jails and an open jail and they were overcrowded by 12.76% (as on July 5, 2023).

The data revealed that the capacity of Bengaluru Central Prison, the biggest in Karnataka, is 4,146 but 5,261 inmates were lodged there, exceeding by 26.89% of its capacity. Gadag district prison, which can house 48 inmates, was accommodating 124 prisoners, which is 158.33% more than its capacity. Similarly, Gokak prison has 83 inmates as against its capacity of 40 inmates. 

Some of the other overcrowded prisons are Ramanagara district prison (39.91%), Kolar district prison (68.29%), Mysore central prison (48.58%), Mangaluru district prison (75.71%), Chikkamgalauru district prison (74.50%), and Kalaburagi central prison (64.04%).

The Home Minister said construction of prisons with 1,000 capacity was taken up in Bengaluru (high-security prison), Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Bidar, besides, additional barracks were being constructed at eight prisons, which can house another 1,345 inmates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara prisons
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp