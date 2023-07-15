Home States Karnataka

Can’t control illegal sand mining: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byregowda

MLAs Allama Prabhu Patil from Gulbarga South and MY Patil from Afzalpur constituencies raised the issue of illegal sand mining.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Byregowda

Krishna Byregowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday expressed the government’s helplessness in controlling illegal sand mining and regulating its supply in the state. Participating in a discussion on the issue in the Assembly, he urged the members to give suggestions to curb illegal sand mining and regulate its trade.

The minister said the issue could not be resolved by successive governments. “If we stop illegal sand mining, the price of sand will increase. If it is legalised by the government, more sand mining will take place. I have seen five governments that were unable to resolve this issue,” he added.

MLAs Allama Prabhu Patil from Gulbarga South and MY Patil from Afzalpur constituencies raised the issue of illegal sand mining. Allama Prabhu made a strong plea to stop illegal sand mining. Because of the increasing cost of sand, people are finding it difficult to construct houses, he said. He even referred to the murder of an official by the sand mafia.

Former minister and Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, who raised the issue of illegal stone quarrying near Bengaluru, said that in one case, license has been given for quarrying in 46 acres of land. But quarrying is being done in more than 100 acres of land. 

He said blasting at quarries even at midnight was causing inconvenience to the people. Walls of many houses in the vicinity have developed cracks.

Congress MLA N Srinivas from Nelamangala constituency said, “When I raised the issue, they threatened me.” 

Responding to them, Byregowda said that this is happening across the state. “When we were in Opposition, I had suggested to the BJP government to levy a one-time penalty on illegal mining.

Drones could be used to survey the illegal quarrying and sand mining areas,” he added. He said that he will ask the minister concerned to send officials to such illegal mining areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Byregowda illegal sand mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp