IIMB tops QS global rankings in MBA courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), has topped the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings in India. The QS Global Executive MBA Rankings were released on Friday. IIMB emerged as the best Indian institute offering executive MBA programmes.

The rankings determine the quality of postgraduate MBA courses offered across the world. IIMB was ranked for its two-year MBA programme for working professionals, specifically the Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM). The course is designed for middle and senior level working professionals.

This year, 199 programmes were included for assessment. The institute emerged as the 16th best in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) and globally 43rd. IIMB bagged 63.2 points out of 100.

“We aim to provide the best learning experience to our students and place a great emphasis on their holistic growth. Our focus has been on developing leaders who can be enablers and change-makers of tomorrow. We are delighted with the QS EMBA Ranking which acknowledges our efforts in career acceleration of our students in this programme,” Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, IIMB Director, said.

The rankings are based on categories such as career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought-leadership. For IIMB, the highest scoring categories were employer reputation and career outcomes, where it bagged 81.2 and 78.3 points, respectively.



