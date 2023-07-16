Home States Karnataka

PM proposed inclusion of African Union in G20: Amitabh Kant

Published: 16th July 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant said PM Narendra Modi has proposed inclusion of the African Union in the G20 member states during India’s chairmanship of the G20 Summit which was fully supported by all the member states at the Third Sherpa meeting. Speaking here on Saturday, Amitabh Kant said if African countries join the G20, it will be like joining by most of the world and it is like a platform for the world’s largest economy. 

The Sherpa meeting in Hampi has succeeded in making a full draft of the agreement to be implemented in the final meeting of the G20 leaders to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. “In this meeting, India placed several proposals before the G20-member countries.

These proposals are important in shaping global agendas and finding solutions to current global problems.

The agreement points of the summit in India are more important than the agreements made in the previous G20 Summits and will contribute to the economic transformation of developed and developing countries,” he said. 

