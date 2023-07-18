APMC Bill passed, to replace Centre’s farm laws in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka assembly on Monday passed the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2023, which replaces the BJP government’s Act brought through an ordinance in line with the Centre’s three farm laws that came into effect on September 27, 2020.

The new bill, if it becomes an Act, has the objective of restricting transactions of agricultural produce outside APMC yards. This will help the 162 APMCs across the state earn revenue through cess, as 50 per cent of their income has declined. Violation of the law will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and three months of jail term at the first instance, Rs 20,000 for the second time and legal action if flouted for the third time.

APMC Minister Shivananda Patil tabled the Bill, and it was passed amid strong opposition from BJP and JDS legislators. “The penalty will be imposed not on farmers but on traders,” clarified Patil in his reply. However, opposition parties staged a protest, following which Speaker U T Khader adjourned the session. Former minister S T Somashekar alleged that repeal of the Act takes away the freedom of farmers who wish to sell their produce anywhere. “The new bill is in favour of middlemen,’’ he alleged. JDS leader H D Revanna said the Bill was tabled in a hurry, without holding deliberations with farmers.

The new bill will ensure year-long employment for ‘hamals’ and cartmen, besides an increase in revenue for APMCs, so a revolving fund could be set up to help farmers in case of a price crash.

NOCs for highrises now easy

The Karnataka assembly passed the Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to make provision for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) to construct high-rise buildings. “A high-rise building means a building of 21 metres or above in height, irrespective of its occupancy as defined in the National Building Code 2016,” the new bill stated. As the matter was urgent and both Houses of Karnataka legislature were not in session, the Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 was promulgated on March 24, 2023. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

Mobilising resources for road safety

The assembly passed the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to include resource mobilisation for the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy presented the bill for debate, and it was passed unanimously. “It is considered necessary to amend the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority Act, 2017, to include Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the definition of local authority, and operate Karnataka State Road Safety Fund through Treasury or Nationalised Bank...,” the Bill said.

