Caught for malpractice, student jumps to death in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Humiliated after getting caught for alleged exam malpractice, a 19-year-old second-semester student of a well-known engineering college in the city reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the institution’s building on Monday between 12.45 pm and 1 pm.

The college management had reportedly informed the student’s parents about the malpractice and asked them to appear for a counselling session along with their son.

The police gave the name of the student as Aditya Prabhu, a resident of Muddinapalya in Annapoorneshwarinagar. He was reportedly upset after his parents were informed about the alleged malpractice.

“The student jumped from the eighth floor of the institution’s building. He was found using his mobile phone while writing the exam around 11.30 am. After informing his parents, the institution’s management called him for counselling. Upset by this, the student ran away from the campus.

He then reportedly went to the eighth floor of an old building of the institution and jumped down. We are going through the CCTV footage to get a clear picture of what happened. We will record the statements of the college management,” P Krishnakant, DCP (South), said.

Prabhu hails from Mangaluru. It is said that his parents were on their way to college when he committed suicide. Some employees of the college, who saw the body, alerted the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

