Leadership likely to be a tricky affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As leaders from 26 Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru to deliberate on strategies to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party , the leadership of the Opposition grouping is likely to be a sticky issue. The Congress, which is hosting the Bengaluru conclave, seems to be treading carefully and is not antagonising leaders from other parties. "We have enough leaders who have proved their mettle in different capacities. Don't worry about the leadership. You worry about the country's situation now," AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal shot back during a press conference when asked who will be the leader of the Opposition grouping. The Congress leader, who seemed irritated with the question, tried to skirt the issue and even went on to suggest that the media should question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Manipur. "Issues are more important, brother. Every day, democracy is in danger... Why are you not talking about Manipur? Why are you not asking the Prime Minister about his silence? The country never witnessed such things. Therefore, the issue is important. The country's common agenda is to defeat these people," he elaborated. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said repeated questions on the leadership is an effort to divert attention. He too went on to criticise the PM on the Manipur issue and accused him of giving a clean chit to China. Twenty-six parties have come together to protect the Constitution and democracy and fight against unemployment and price rise, he said. At the right time, opposition parties will place a constructive programme, he added. The Congress seems to be sending out a message that the party is in no mood to play the role of a big brother and the focus will be on stitching together a broader alliance that will take on the BJP. Venugopal said Tuesday's meeting is not a Congress conclave, but a meeting of leaders from 26 parties that is hosted by Congress. Any decision will be taken in consultation with leaders of all other parties, he added. It is still not clear if the leadership issue will come up for discussion in Tuesday's meeting.