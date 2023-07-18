More conclaves in Maharashtra, TN, Bengal?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leaders, who have congregated in Bengaluru for the second conclave to evolve a strategy to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, are expected to meet again in Maharashtra, considering that NCP has faced a rebellion there, and Tamil Nadu. The fifth meet in West Bengal is likely to iron out all differences and send a strong message to the people across the country that they are ready to put up a spirited fight against PM Modi and BJP.

In the meantime, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, who was speculated not to attend the meet, is expected to join the day-long summit on Tuesday. After former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and other national leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Vaiko, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, have already arrived.

Apart from forming an alliance to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the focus of the conclave will also be on five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh— going to the polls, sources said.

