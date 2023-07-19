INDIA promises an alternative political, social, economic agenda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders from the 26 Opposition parties, who named the formation as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), said that the BJP’s poisonous campaign of hate has led to vicious violence against all those opposed to the ruling party and its divisive ideology.

The resolution passed after daylong deliberations stated, “We pledge to present to the nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda. We promise to transform both the substance and style of governance that will be more consultative, democratic and participative.” In the resolution titled ‘Samuhik Sankalp of 26 political parties belonging to INDIA’, the leaders hit out at the BJP and the Union Government.

“The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Constitution - secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism - are being methodically and menacingly undermined,” the resolution read.

The INDIA leaders expressed concern over violence in Manipur. “We express our grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has destroyed Manipur. The silence of the PM is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation.” The resolution stated that the leaders of all 26 Opposition parties are determined to combat and confront the continuing assault on the Constitution and constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments. “There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of our polity. The role of Governors & LGs in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms,” the resolution added.

The resolution further stated that the leaders oppose the reckless sale of the nation’s wealth to favoured friends, and the welfare of kisan and khet mazdur should always get the highest priority.

“We have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities; stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and Kashmiri Pandits; demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the caste census,” it stated. The repeated attempts by the BJP to vitiate public discourse by reinventing and rewriting Indian history are an affront to social harmony, the resolution added.

