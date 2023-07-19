Mamata behind new alliance name INDIA?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the new name of the 26 parties’ Opposition block seems to have instantly caught the attention of many and even set a debate on the social media platforms.

The new name was said to have been suggested by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In the meeting, the leaders received many suggestions and they quickly decided on INDIA, which they felt aptly represented the cause they are fighting for, sources said. While the meeting was still on TMC leader Derek O’Brien had tweeted “Chak De! INDIA.”

In the post-meeting press conference, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the fight is not between two political formations, but for the voice of the country and that is the reason they decided on the name Indian National Developmental Inclusion Alliance, which also stands for INDIA.

Since many parties that were not part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have also joined the new front that would take on BJP in 2024, the leaders decided to go for a new name. AAP senior leader Prithvi Reddy said there was talk about Modi vs Who and now it has been answered as it is going to Modi vs INDIA.

“When the basic fabric of our country is being destroyed! When democracy is at stake! It is time to unite! When the Common Minimum Program is #INDIA ! Indians will win! Team #AAP4INDIA,” he tweeted.

