23 per cent deficit rainfall in Karnataka

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka, which received 27.3cm rainfall from June 1 to July 19, against a normal of 35.35cm, will see a deficit of 23%. 

According to the IMD, two districts recorded the highest excess rainfall --  Chitradurga and Vijayanagar. However, the highest deficit is reported in Kodagu, followed by Hassan, Ramanagara and Shivamogga and Bagalkote. Bengaluru Rural recorded excess rainfall of 7% and Bengaluru Urban 17% in the same period. 

Looking at the deficit rainfall in some regions, the state government and a private agency had approached IMD to undertake cloud seeding.

“They sought a report from us. But since we do not participate in it, we referred them to Pune. They wanted to undertake cloud seeding in Hassan and Rannebennur. We were unable to understand why they wanted to take it up in these two areas. However, the issue gradually died down,” the official said. 

The weathermen admitted that this time last year, most parts of the Cauvery basin, catchment areas and Ghat regions experienced very heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Last year, many systems were formed in the seas. Also, the onset of the monsoon was also early, on May 29. However, this year system formation is less, the gap between showers is high and the onset of monsoon was also late,” the official said. As per IMD data, 13 districts received normal rainfall and 16 districts saw deficit rainfall. 

