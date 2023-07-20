Five Bills clear Assembly hurdle amid chaos in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the protest by the Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs, the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed five Bills without any discussion. The five Bills cleared by the Assembly are: Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka State Dispute Management Bill, Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, and Karnataka Civil Procedure Court (Amendment) bill.

Explaining the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that cases related to the poor were delayed for various reasons. Therefore, the government has got the amendment to dispose of the cases within a time frame of six months.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the proposed Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill now enables the removal of land conversion if the said land is part of the master plan. Such lands need no conversion, he said. The purpose of this Bill is to remove the hurdles which were causing inconvenience in development works.

ALSO READ | Uproar in House over role of babus in INDIA meet, 10 BJP MLAs suspended

On the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, Byre Gowda said that the purpose of the Bill is to prevent fraudulent registration. Many officials are doing it knowingly and also unknowingly. “The Bill, once passed, will give power to the respective district registration officer to nullify the fraudulent registration,” he added.

BENGALURU: Amid the protest by the Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs, the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed five Bills without any discussion. The five Bills cleared by the Assembly are: Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka State Dispute Management Bill, Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, and Karnataka Civil Procedure Court (Amendment) bill. Explaining the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that cases related to the poor were delayed for various reasons. Therefore, the government has got the amendment to dispose of the cases within a time frame of six months. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the proposed Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill now enables the removal of land conversion if the said land is part of the master plan. Such lands need no conversion, he said. The purpose of this Bill is to remove the hurdles which were causing inconvenience in development works. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Uproar in House over role of babus in INDIA meet, 10 BJP MLAs suspended On the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, Byre Gowda said that the purpose of the Bill is to prevent fraudulent registration. Many officials are doing it knowingly and also unknowingly. “The Bill, once passed, will give power to the respective district registration officer to nullify the fraudulent registration,” he added.