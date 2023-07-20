Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly ruckus: Speaker, Deputy Speaker meet Governor to brief him on situation

Published: 20th July 2023 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Ten MLAs were suspended from the assembly for their 'indecent and disrespectful conduct'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi on Thursday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and reportedly apprised him about the circumstances that led to the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs till the end of the session.

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda, and threw them at the Deputy Speaker, who was presiding the House, following which Speaker Khader suspended 10 of them for the remainder of the session.

The turn of events had unfolded following both the opposition parties -- BJP and JD(S) -- staging a protest in the Assembly against the Congress government for allegedly "misusing" IAS officers to work for the meeting of leaders of 26 opposition parties, which was held in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.

In turn, MLAS of the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave notice of no-confidence against the Speaker to the Assembly secretary.

Following the events, both the opposition parties- BJP and JD(S)- organized a protest yesterday, outside the Vidhan Sabha, BJP MLAs including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were detained by police. 

Only G Janardhana Reddy (Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) was present in the House from the opposition when the proceedings began this morning.

The BJP MLAs decided to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum.

