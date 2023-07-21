Hindu marriage certificates to be issued online soon in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Stamps and Registration department will soon issue Hindu marriage certificates online, enormously benefitting those tying the nuptial knot. The process is at present done at the sub-registrar’s office. BR Mamatha, Inspector General, Stamps and Registration department, told TNIE, “The online process is fully tested and ready. It will be launched soon.” The fee will remain unchanged.

At present, one has to fill up a ‘Memorandum of Marriage’ form available at any sub-registrar office or online for a fee of Rs 15. The bride and groom need to furnish details of name, age, present marital status (single/divorcee etc), date of marriage, residence address, place of marriage and signatures, and information regarding the three witnesses. A photo taken during the wedding, and the invitation card have to be submitted also. The certificate is signed by the sub-registrar. “It usually takes around half an hour,” said a source.

All of this would be done online. People can visit the Stamps and Registration department website http://igr.karnataka.gov.in and enter the details.

The Aadhaar of the couple and witnesses should be attached. “The Aadhaar-enabled e-signatures will be accepted. Enter the Aadhaar number and the signature from the card would be extracted,” another official said.

“The certificate would be available after one day as the details need to be verified by the sub-registrar. Log into the portal to get the certificate,” he added.

BENGALURU: The Stamps and Registration department will soon issue Hindu marriage certificates online, enormously benefitting those tying the nuptial knot. The process is at present done at the sub-registrar’s office. BR Mamatha, Inspector General, Stamps and Registration department, told TNIE, “The online process is fully tested and ready. It will be launched soon.” The fee will remain unchanged. At present, one has to fill up a ‘Memorandum of Marriage’ form available at any sub-registrar office or online for a fee of Rs 15. The bride and groom need to furnish details of name, age, present marital status (single/divorcee etc), date of marriage, residence address, place of marriage and signatures, and information regarding the three witnesses. A photo taken during the wedding, and the invitation card have to be submitted also. The certificate is signed by the sub-registrar. “It usually takes around half an hour,” said a source. All of this would be done online. People can visit the Stamps and Registration department website http://igr.karnataka.gov.in and enter the details.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Aadhaar of the couple and witnesses should be attached. “The Aadhaar-enabled e-signatures will be accepted. Enter the Aadhaar number and the signature from the card would be extracted,” another official said. “The certificate would be available after one day as the details need to be verified by the sub-registrar. Log into the portal to get the certificate,” he added.