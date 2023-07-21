Home States Karnataka

JDS, a divided house over proximity to BJP 

Meanwhile, about 12 JDS MLAs are against Kumaraswamy’s wish to ally with the BJP. 

Published: 21st July 2023

GT Devegowda

GT Devegowda at the Vidhan soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In a turn of events in the state’s political arena, the JDS leadership seems to be in confusion, as some of its 19 MLAs are divided in their opinion on joining hands with the BJP over certain issues. 

While former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has been backing the BJP MLAs, who were suspended from the Assembly, former minister GT Devegowda took the BJP MLAs to task for their ‘unruly behaviour of tearing papers and throwing them at the Speaker’s chair’. “Both the Congress and BJP MLAs are equally responsible for the incident,” he said.

Gowda gave a clear indication that both the national parties should be kept at equidistance for the existence of the regional party JDS, and the party’s sympathisers have also suggested the same, according to sources.

Former minister HD Revanna also has similar feelings, but he led the party MLAs to stage a protest against the Bill the Congress party passed to repeal the APMC Amendment Act, which did not go down well with them, a leader remarked.

Meanwhile, about 12 JDS MLAs are against Kumaraswamy’s wish to ally with the BJP.  The JDS members were also of the opinion that Kumaraswamy could have ensured that leaders of the I.N.D.I.A alliance at least pay a courtesy call to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

On Thursday, a representation by the BJP and JDS, presented to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with regard to the suspension of BJP MLAs, had Kumaraswamy as the first signatory, which also led to curiosity in political circles.

Kumaraswamy wants the JDS to ally with the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but Revanna has been opposing it since his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s political future will be at stake, a source informed, adding, “We have not merged the JDS with the BJP.”

