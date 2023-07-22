Moral policing: Three Bajrang Dal men get notice in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police issued show-cause notices to three Bajrang Dal activists for indulging in repeated incidents of ‘moral policing’ and asked them to appear before Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar, who asked why they should not be banished from Mangaluru city police commissionerate limits or Dakshina Kannada district for their acts.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said on Friday the department is invoking the Goonda Act against repeat offenders. As many as 62 people who were indulging in criminal activities repeatedly were extended this year, he added.

“We invoke the Goonda Act against whoever indulges in repeat offences. We have issued show-cause notices against three accused who were involved in two ‘moral policing’ cases and we have sought an explanation from them,” he said. The trio could be extended for one year.

Balachandra, Ganesh Attavar and Jayaprakash were accused of assaulting a youth from a minority community inside a jewellery shop for accompanying a woman from another faith on December 6 last year. They had also disrupted a Holi party at Maroli in March this year.

Balachandra and Ganesh are facing five cases, while Jayaprakash has seven. The police had made them sign a security bond with an undertaking that they would not indulge in anti-social activities earlier, yet they breached it.

This year, the police have banished 62 to different districts. The police have also taken an undertaking from 987 accused not to indulge in criminal activities and 12 persons who breached the undertaking have been penalised and sent to judicial custody.

