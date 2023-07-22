Will respect Cauvery panel’s decision: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said they will respect the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision on releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a question Tamil Nadu government approaching the Centre seeking directions to Karnataka to release Cauvery water, the minister said this year rainfall in Karnataka is below normal, but they can consider releasing available water.

The decision is with the CWMA and the state government respects its decision, the DyCM said.

The CWMA has to take into consideration drinking water needs before deciding on the releasing water, he said and added that the state is hoping for good rainfall in the next two days.

The state has received good rains in the last two years, he said. Tamil Nadu government has approached the Centre seeking directions to Karnataka to release water to save kuruvai paddy in thousands of acres. TN Water Resources Minister met Union Jal Shakti Minister in New Delhi on Thursday.

