Karnataka govt inks MoU with World Design Organisation to improve Bengaluru

Shivakumar said that “the government wants to make Bengaluru lovable and livable with a socio-economic balance, and it needs proper design of big projects”.

DyCM DK Shivakumar addresses a press meet, as World Design Organisation president David Kusuma (second from right) and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath (second from left) look on, in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Karnataka government is committed to developing the state capital to attain global standards. He expressed this point after BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath signed an MoU with David Kusuma, the president of the World Design Organisation (Canada). 

Shivakumar said that “the government wants to make Bengaluru lovable and livable with a socio-economic balance, and it needs proper design of big projects”. After the official process of the MoU, the minister said that a new chapter had begun for ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and Karnataka. This will be a stepping stone for the future development of Karnataka.

“A few years ago, there was a competition to decide the design capital of the world. But Bengaluru did not succeed. Bengaluru should be built as a livable city. An agreement is being made with World Design Organisation in this regard,” he stressed.

He further added, “In any project, design plays a very important role. Hence, we are joining hands with World Design Organisation, which will provide advice and guidance regarding development projects to be undertaken in Bengaluru in the near future,” the DyCM stated.

B’luru has its culture
Initially, this agreement was limited to Bengaluru City only, however, now it is extended to Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) areas. The minister added that with Bengaluru having its own history, heritage and culture, an agreement has been made. “This agreement is aimed at advising what kind of changes can be made to the present Bengaluru City, to shape its future, and to create a new satellite town,” he said.

