Udupi voyeurism case: Girls who filmed classmate in washroom get bail

On Friday the students surrendered before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Judge Shyam Prakash.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

UDUPI: A magistrate court in Udupi on Friday granted conditional bail to three female students accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom.

A case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police on July 25.

On July 19, three women students of the private college were suspended for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.

The incident took a communal turn after pro-Hindu Twitter handles named the accused Muslim girls while claiming that they targeted some Hindu girls.

Udupi voyeurism case
