Labourer dies during demolition of building at Adani power plant in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A contract labourer died, while three others were injured when a beam of a building under dismantling process collapsed on the premises of Adani-Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. at Yellur near Padubidri on July 28.

The deceased is Mularam Singh (21) from Rajasthan state. The injured are Sukvinder Singh and Baljir Singh, both from Punjab, and Ramachandra Meena from Rajasthan.

Sources said Adani power company had given the contract for demolition of the old structure of fuel gas dismantler (sulphur gas) to a contractor, who had given the work on a sub-contract to another. The sub-contractor had hired about 50 people from North India and the dismantling work was going on for the last six months, it is said.

While the four workers were removing a beam with the help of a crane on Friday, the beam collapsed.

As it collapsed, the safety rope with which Mularam Singh was hanging on, snapped and he fell to death from a height of nearly 100 ft.

A case of causing death due to negligence not amounting to culpable homicide, rash and negligent act, and causing grievous hurt under IPC against the sub-contractor is registered by Padubidri police.

