Protocol breach: Plaint filed against AirAsia India for ill-treating Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raj Bhavan filed a complaint with KIA police on Thursday against AirAsia India staff after they did not allow Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to board a flight to Hyderabad.

According to sources, AirAsia has launched an internal investigation into protocol violation. TNIE was the only newspaper to report this unprecedented protocol violation.

In the complaint, governor’s protocol officer M Venugopal sought appropriate legal action against AirAsia India, its ground handling staffer Areefulla and airline’s Bengaluru manager Zico Swaris for obstructing Gehlot from carrying out his duty as well as violation of protocol.

The governor was to leave for Ranchi from Hyderabad to take part in the 12th convocation of Ranchi Agricultural University.

The complaint referred to the ill-treatment meted out to the governor at the airport and stated that he left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the airport at 1.35 pm for the 2.05 pm flight to Hyderabad. “He reached the VIP lounge of Terminal 1. Guest relations assistant Samskruti was contacted to alert her about his arrival and facilitate his movement to Terminal 2,” it said.

The ADC (aides de camp) to the governor and Gehlot reached the step ladder of the aircraft at 2.06 pm. The aircraft door was still open but Areefulla did not allow him to board the flight. His luggage was brought down from the aircraft and the flight stood there for 10 minutes.

Airline starts probe into goof-up at KIA

“The first citizen of Karnataka was forced to return to the VIP lounge without boarding his flight,” the complaint stated. An AIX Connect (AirAsia India) spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said, “We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the governor’s office to address the concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remain unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the governor’s office.”

On what action will be taken based on the complaint, a source said there is no specific section in Indian law under which a case can be booked for protocol violation. For obstruction of duty, a private case can be filed under Section 195 of CrPC.

