No more Nandini ghee in Tirupati laddus

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After nearly 50 years, the Tirupati Tirumala Trust (TTD) will not buy ghee from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to make its famous laddus.

KMF president Bhima Nayak said here on Sunday that TTD did not approve the price quoted by KMF and has gone ahead with another company to source ghee. The agreement is ending despite TTD having said several times that the laddus taste better because of KMF ghee.

“We demanded a higher price for ghee as the milk procurement price will go up from August 1. But TTD informed us through the e-procurement site that it has picked a company that has quoted the lowest price. KMF ghee has an international market because of its quality. If any company has bid at a low price, I know they will compromise on quality. It is clear, however, that Nandini ghee plays a major role in making laddus tasty,” he added.

