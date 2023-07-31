Home States Karnataka

No more Nandini ghee in Tirupati laddus

After nearly 50 years, the Tirupati Tirumala Trust (TTD) will not buy ghee from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to make its famous laddus.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:18 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KMF president Bhima Nayak said here on Sunday that TTD did not approve the price quoted by KMF and has gone ahead with another company to source ghee. The agreement is ending despite TTD having said several times that the laddus taste better because of KMF ghee.

“We demanded a higher price for ghee as the milk procurement price will go up from August 1. But TTD informed us through the e-procurement site that it has picked a company that has quoted the lowest price. KMF ghee has an international market because of its quality. If any company has bid at a low price, I know they will compromise on quality. It is clear, however, that Nandini ghee plays a major role in making laddus tasty,” he added.

