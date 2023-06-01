After meeting Shettar, Savadi, DK Shivakumar says they bolstered Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former chief minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi in Belagavi on Wednesday and said both Shettar and Savadi have played a crucial role in building the party stronger.

After his meeting with them, Shivakumar told the media in Belagavi that both Shettar and Savadi are the party’s prominent leaders, irrespective of them winning the election or not.

The two leaders joined Congress when the party was facing tough times, he said, adding that he was unable to meet them after the elections because of his busy schedule. “I had a lot of other commitments after the party formed the government. I was busy with cabinet formation, legislature party meetings, department reviews, implementation of five guarantee schemes etc. Somehow, I managed to meet Savadi and Shettar today,’’ he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has breakfast with his Congress colleagues Satish Jarkiholi, Laxmi Hebbalkar, NH Konaraddi, and Jagadish Shettar, at Shettar’s residence in Hubballi on Wednesday. (Photo | D Hemanth)

Shivakumar said he met the two to discuss the party issues and also took their suggestions. Shivakumar said Savadi and Shettar had joined the party unconditionally and the party is committed to protecting their interests. “As a Congress party’s president, I have come to meet them. The two are our leaders,’’ he reiterated.

There were murmurs of discontent among followers of Shettar over Congress not giving him any position and they seemed little pacified after the meeting.

Shivakumar told Shettar that the party is with him. But he did not reveal how Shettar, who lost the Assembly election from Hubballi Central, will be rewarded.

Shivakumar visited Shettar’s residence with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Only Shivakumar and Jarkiholi were with Shettar when they held a closed-door meeting. The former chief minister explained to the two leaders the reason behind his defeat, sources close to Shettar said.

Shivakumar said God neither gives a boon or a curse, but only opportunities. As people have given Congress an opportunity, the party will try to keep their faith in the party alive. “We will walk the talk,” he asserted on Shettar’s defeat, Shivakukmar said, “Congress will stand behind those who remained with the party in times of difficulty.

They should be patient and work on organising the party. This is the message of the party high command and I have conveyed it to Shettar.”On rehabilitating Shettar, he said, “Congress will remain with Shettar. I don’t want to discuss it in public. Also, the party will not keep anything secret.”

