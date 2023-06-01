Home States Karnataka

Atheeq new Additional Chief Secretary, finance department  

Atheeq had earlier worked as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, from 2016 to 2018, when Siddaramaiah was the CM, and he had also worked in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Published: 01st June 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 05:50 AM

Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department -- Atheeq LK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department -- Atheeq LK -- has been transferred and posted, with effect from June 30, as Additional Chief Secretary, finance department, with the post falling vacant following ISN Prasad’s retirement on June 30. 

The notification issued by the state government on Wednesday also stated that Atheeq is placed in concurrent charge with immediate effect of the post of Officer on Special Duty, Finance Department, in the temporarily created post. 

With the state government working out the details for implementing the guarantees promised by the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls, and with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting his budget, the post of ACS, Finance will be crucial.

The government has to mobilise resources for implementing the guarantees by ensuring that it will not have any implications on the ongoing works or be a constraint to the state government to take up new projects.

India Matters

Comments

