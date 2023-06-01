Implement guarantees without conditions: BJP to Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government is working on the modalities for implementing the five guarantees given to people by Congress during the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Opposition BJP has demanded that the government implement them without any conditions.

Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and former minister Govind Karjol said all the guarantees should be implemented without any conditions as promised by the Congress leaders.

He said there should not be any conditions for providing 200 units of free power, financial assistance to employed graduates, Rs 2,000 to women heads of household, and other guarantees. He cautioned the government against diverting funds meant for education towards the guarantee schemes.

Senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, had assured people that they will implement all the guarantees in the first cabinet meeting and had also asked the people to keep the guarantee cards safe, he said.

The Congress leaders had assured people that they will give Rs 3,000 in financial assistance to all unemployed graduates in the state, but now they are talking about imposing a condition that it will be given only to those graduates who have completed their degrees this year, he said.

He urged the government to give financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to all those who completed diplomas and have not got jobs without any conditions. It should come to around 50 lahks to 60 lakh youth in the state, he said. He said that during the election campaign, Siddaramaiah stated that 200 units of power would be given free for all, including those paying I-T and they should implement it now.

