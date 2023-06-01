Home States Karnataka

Implement guarantees without conditions: BJP to Karnataka government

BJP leader and former minister Govind Karjol cautioned the government against diverting funds meant for education towards the guarantee schemes.

Published: 01st June 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Govind Karjol .(File | Nagaraja Gadekal)

Minister Govind Karjol .(File | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government is working on the modalities for implementing the five guarantees given to people by Congress during the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Opposition BJP has demanded that the government implement them without any conditions.

Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and former minister Govind Karjol said all the guarantees should be implemented without any conditions as promised by the Congress leaders.

He said there should not be any conditions for providing 200 units of free power, financial assistance to employed graduates, Rs 2,000 to women heads of household, and other guarantees. He cautioned the government against diverting funds meant for education towards the guarantee schemes.

Senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, had assured people that they will implement all the guarantees in the first cabinet meeting and had also asked the people to keep the guarantee cards safe, he said.

The Congress leaders had assured people that they will give Rs 3,000 in financial assistance to all unemployed graduates in the state, but now they are talking about imposing a condition that it will be given only to those graduates who have completed their degrees this year, he said.

He urged the government to give financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to all those who completed diplomas and have not got jobs without any conditions. It should come to around 50 lahks to 60 lakh youth in the state, he said. He said that during the election campaign, Siddaramaiah stated that 200 units of power would be given free for all, including those paying I-T and they should implement it now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Govind Karjol guarantees
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp